New Albany man charged for attempted stabbing

Silfee

ALBANY TOWNSHIP — A New Albany man was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $60,000 for an alleged stabbing attempt on July 5.

Matthew Scott Silfee, 30, allegedly tried to stab the victim inside a residence on Jordan Hill Road in Albany Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

