New Albany man charged for attempted stabbing

ALBANY TOWNSHIP — A New Albany man was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $60,000 for an alleged stabbing attempt on July 5.
Matthew Scott Silfee, 30, allegedly tried to stab the victim inside a residence on Jordan Hill Road in Albany Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Silfee was angered when the victim said that he wasn’t allowed to drive her vehicle anymore, according to court documents. He proceeded to grab a knife and tried to stab her in the neck with it. “She felt the blade of the knife on her neck during the altercation.” To defend herself, the victim grabbed a shovel handle, pushed him back and left the residence.
During the incident, Silfee said “you should be afraid” to the victim as he tried to stab her, court document show. Police spoke to Silfee and he admitted to the stabbing attempt.
Silfee faces charges of felony aggravated assault: attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with deadly weapon, misdemeanor simple assault, summary harassment: subject other to physical contact and misdemeanor terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another. He will have a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 2 at 9:45 a.m. before Judge Todd Carr in Towanda.
