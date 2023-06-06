ASYLUM — A New Albany man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Liberty Corners Road near Ellis Hill Road on Friday, June 2.
Aaron R. Herlt, 21, was driving a 2016 Mitsubishi in the wrong lane when he struck a 2004 Ford head-on around 5:23 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. Herlt’s vehicle came to final rest facing west near the initial impact point.
Police stated that Herlt was not wearing his seatbelt at the time and sustained fatal injuries. The Bradford County Coroner arrived on scene and pronounced him deceased. The other driver had a suspected minor injury, but was not transported to any medical facilities, according to the police report. Respondents to the scene included Guthrie EMS, the Wysox Volunteer Fire Department and Jack Williams Towing. The crash remains under investigation.
