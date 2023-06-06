Fatal crash

ASYLUM — A New Albany man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Liberty Corners Road near Ellis Hill Road on Friday, June 2.

Aaron R. Herlt, 21, was driving a 2016 Mitsubishi in the wrong lane when he struck a 2004 Ford head-on around 5:23 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. Herlt’s vehicle came to final rest facing west near the initial impact point.

