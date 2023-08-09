NEW ALBANY — A New Albany man faces several charges following a domestic altercation.
Levi Foux, 42, was charged with strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment after the altercation on July 25. The victim said Foux arrived at her house unannounced and began to beat and strangle her.
The victim said that Foux threatened to murder her, and proceeded to strangle her until she began losing consciousness. Foux took the victims phone, then pulled out a knife and charged at the victim before leaving the property.
Foux’s preliminary hearing has been set for Aug. 15 at 1 p.m.
