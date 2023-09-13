NEW ALBANY — A New Albany man is accused of choking another person on Sept. 9 in New Albany Borough.
Justin Leon Bailey, 21, was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 for the alleged assault inside an Overton Road residence. Bailey was in a verbal argument with the victim that turned violent, according to Pennsylvania State Police. He grabbed the victim by the throat, shoved her against a wall and strangled her. The victim lost consciousness and fell to the ground.
