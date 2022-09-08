New Albany nears completion of Fawcett Street bridge

New Albany Borough is getting closer to finishing the construction of its new Fawcett Street bridge.

 Review File Photo

NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Borough Council discussed variety of topics at their Wednesday meeting that included a borough bridge’s construction.

Guardrails have been installed on the Fawcett Street bridge and the next step will be final approval from the construction project’s engineer, according to Mayor Dan Dunham.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.