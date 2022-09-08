New Albany nears completion of Fawcett Street bridge

NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Borough Council discussed variety of topics at their Wednesday meeting that included a borough bridge’s construction.
Guardrails have been installed on the Fawcett Street bridge and the next step will be final approval from the construction project’s engineer, according to Mayor Dan Dunham.
The bridge needed to be replaced when it was damaged in the 2018 flooding. At the council’s last meeting on Aug. 17, paving was redone on the bridge as one of the final steps of completion.
“I’m just glad to have it done after four years,” Dunham said. “Structurally its working and the guardrails will keep vehicles from going into the creek.”
To ensure completion, the council voted to obtain a new stop sign that will be placed at the bridge’s intersection with Route 220.
During the meeting, Secretary/Treasurer Dave Hindman stated that he anticipates additional American Rescue Plan Act funds next week. He hopes to use the funds to pay for engineering work done on the borough water line.
The council plans to hold their next meeting on Sept. 21 at New Albany Community Park to showcase the new bridge and playground equipment there.
