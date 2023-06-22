New Albany officials discuss PennDOT loan, hydrant maintenance, potholes

NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Borough Council discussed a variety of issues regarding past and future street repair projects during its Wednesday meeting.
PennDOT loan
Mayor Dan Dunham updated the council on his pursuit of a PennDOT loan. During the council’s May 3 meeting, Mayor Dan Dunham stated that the borough applied for a PennDOT no-interest loan of around $34,000 to help pay off the balance for repairs to the Fawcett Street bridge. FEMA would reimburse the borough after it would pay PennDOT.
The Fawcett Street bridge sustained damage from uprooted trees that were in flooded streams during the 2018 flooding. The bridge was officially reopened in September 2022 after completed construction that included paving and guardrail installations.
Despite applying for the PennDOT loan, the borough still hasn’t received a response from PennDOT as of June 21.
Secretary/Treasurer Dave Hindman suggested borough officials contact state Rep. Tina Pickett’s office. Borough officials stated that the borough owes roughly $38,000 for the rest of the balance on the bridge.
Hindman stated that the borough already has the funds available to outright pay off the balance. They could do so by their next meeting on July 5 if they don’t hear back from PennDOT, he suggested.
Fire hydrants
Hindman estimated that there are eight to 10 fire hydrants out of 18 in the borough that are not working. He stated that they are shut off because borough employees can’t get them to turn on.
“I just don’t like having no protection for so many residents,” Dunham said. “I’d like to make that a priority if possible.”
Dunham stated that borough employees need to examine the fire hydrants as soon as possible. He recommended employees to place bags on the inoperable hydrants. This would make it easier for the fire company to know which ones work or don’t work.
He added that borough officials have not flushed any hydrants so far this year and it should be done soon. Dunham stated that the borough needs to flush the hydrants at least twice per year.
Potholes
Potholes in the borough will be filled on July 10. Paving will be done throughout the borough and include notable roadways, such as Fawcett Ave and Main Street. Around 17 sections that contain potholes will be filled and/or paved.
Sewer
Borough officials purchased a new blower for the sewer plant that costed around $5,200, according to Hindman. The equipment has arrived and needs to be installed.
Dunham described the equipment as a strong need. He stated that the sewer plant needs two filters that alternate. However, a company botched the electric on the automatic switch a few years ago, which is why borough employees have to switch them manually.
