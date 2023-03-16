New Albany officials urge residents to avoid “flushable wipes”

At their Wednesday meeting, New Albany Borough Council members stated that items claiming to be flushable wipes are clogging the sewer system.

 Review File Photo

NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Borough Council strongly urges residents to stop using “flushable wipes” because the products are clogging the borough’s sewer system.

Council President Michelle Dunham made the announcement during the council’s Wednesday meeting. She stated that items considered “flushable wipes” are ironically not flushable and have significantly clogged the sewer system.

