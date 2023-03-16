New Albany officials urge residents to avoid “flushable wipes”

NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Borough Council strongly urges residents to stop using “flushable wipes” because the products are clogging the borough’s sewer system.
Council President Michelle Dunham made the announcement during the council’s Wednesday meeting. She stated that items considered “flushable wipes” are ironically not flushable and have significantly clogged the sewer system.
Dunham stated that she recently pulled out hundreds of large wipes from a big container in the sewer system. Some of the items even looked like hand towels.
“What’s ultimately going to happen is rates will increase because this stuff does not break down,” Dunham said. “We really got to get people to understand that.”
She added that other municipalities have also been struggling with the issue for quite sometime.
In August 2022, Towanda Municipal Authority officials asked residents to stop using the items because of similar problems.
“I know [workers] have been going to pump stations regularly, nonstop almost because of these flushable wipes, so please stop using them,” Towanda Borough Manager Lauren Hotaling said at the time.
The topic has been a statewide issue for the past few years as well. In April 2020, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection released a statement telling residents to only flush toilet paper, instead of the wipes.
“Flushing things that aren’t meant to be flushed can damage your own sewer pipes as well as the sewer treatment facilities that we all depend on,” said Pennsylvania DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “Even so-called ‘flushable’ wipes shouldn’t be put in the toilet.”
Items such as “tissues, paper towels, and single-use wipes, including cleansing and diaper wipes” do not flush even if labels claim that they are “flushable” or “biodegradable,” according to the Pennsylvania American Waterworks Association. “These products do not break down like toilet paper and can clog systems very quickly.”
