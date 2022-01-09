NEW ALBANY BOROUGH — County residents had the opportunity to enjoy a good meal while keeping the memory of a beloved community member alive.
The New Albany Volunteer Fire Department hosted their annual Charles “Chuck” Keeney Scholarship Fund pancake supper at the New Albany Social Hall on Saturday.
NAVFD Fire Chief Mike Epler said that they always hope to raise about $1,000 each year at the dinner and they are always happy to see a good turnout.
When it comes to the fire department itself, Epler stated that they have received two new fire trucks, which is a good upgrade and that he would like to see more people volunteer as firefighters.
Fire Department Secretary Connie Green said it was nice seeing people back at this year’s event after last year’s was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She was happy to see that the fundraiser is continuing its two goals of helping a local student while honoring Keeney, who was an admired and respected borough resident.
He was a volunteer at the fire department for over 20 years through his catering work and was famous for his barbecue chicken and pig roasts and worked for HTM Precision Machining for 35 years and was also a machinist at the Sayre-based Masco Cabinetry.
Keeney passed away on Dec. 8, 2017 at age 55 following a car accident at the intersection of South Main Street and U.S. 220 in Towanda Township when his vehicle was hit by a driver under the influence of alcohol.
To honor his memory, the supper’s funds go to a senior at the Wyalusing Valley Junior-Senior High School who is interested in pursuing a culinary degree or becoming a machinist.
Keeney was a graduate of the high school and the scholarship aims to help students from his alma mater pursue careers that served either as his hobbies, volunteer work or his own career.
