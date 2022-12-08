New Albany passes 2023 budget

New Albany Borough’s 2023 budget received approval on Wednesday.

 Review File Photo

NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Borough Council passed its 2023 budget during its Wednesday meeting.

No tax increases are in the new budget and is completely balanced, according to Secretary/Treasurer Dave Hindman.

