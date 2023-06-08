New Albany plans street paving, repairs at sewer plant

NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Borough Council voted to make the first steps happen for street paving and sewer plant repairs at its Wednesday meeting.

Although no start date was announced, the borough is already preparing for street paving in 2023. Officials plan to pave 17 sections of the borough that have potholes, according to Council President Michelle Dunham. Paving will be done throughout the borough and include notable roadways, such as Fawcett Ave and Main Street.

