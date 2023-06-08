New Albany plans street paving, repairs at sewer plant

NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Borough Council voted to make the first steps happen for street paving and sewer plant repairs at its Wednesday meeting.
Although no start date was announced, the borough is already preparing for street paving in 2023. Officials plan to pave 17 sections of the borough that have potholes, according to Council President Michelle Dunham. Paving will be done throughout the borough and include notable roadways, such as Fawcett Ave and Main Street.
The project was awarded to Robert’s Paving & Sealcoating for $11,000. Council members noted that the borough budgeted between $10,000 to $15,000 for paving.
“[Roberts Paving] has always done a good job for us,” Dunham said. “It was a considerably good price”
Two other estimates for paving came from Bishop Brothers at $34,950, while M & R Maintenance and Rentals had one for $11,710.27, according to Borough Secretary/Treasurer Dave Hindman.
Repairs to some machinery at the sewer plant is also in the works. One of the sewer plant’s two motors needs to be rebuilt, according to Dunham. She received the notification Tuesday that the motor was no longer functional. The motor is no longer operational due to its age, which is around 15 years old. The two motors manage proper air flow within the plant and alternate to avoid overheating.
Hindman stated that the sewer plant’s generator needs repair. Specifically, repairs would include installation of relays and timers to make a switch communicate with the generator. That type of repair would cost around $2,180. Another repair includes installing a new switch that would cost around $6,575. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection wants the borough to fix its sewer plant generator, Hindman noted.
