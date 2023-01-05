New Albany prepares demolition of flooded residence

The New Albany Borough Council will accept bids from contractors to tear down a local residence that was damaged by the 2018 flood. Secretary/Treasurer Dave Hindman made the announcement during the council’s Wednesday meeting.

 Review File Photo

