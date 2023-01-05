New Albany prepares demolition of flooded residence

NEW ALBANY — New Albany Borough is making preparations to tear down a residence that sustained heavy damage from the flooding of 2018.
The New Albany Borough Council is currently accepting bids from contractors to tear down the “Sysock” home, according to Secretary/Treasurer Dave Hindman. He made the announcement during the council’s Wednesday meeting.
The house is located on Wyalusing-New Albany Road near South Branch Towanda Creek. It was once rented by local resident Brandon Sysock before it was flooded on Aug. 14, 2018 during the countywide flooding that damaged multiple homes and structures.
The damaged property was bought out by FEMA before it was deeded over to New Albany Borough, according to Hindman. Bradford County is arranging to have the residence torn down.
Bids to tear down the home are out this week and will eventually be opened on Monday, Jan. 9. Hindman stated that four to six contractors have expressed interest so far in the project. There is no set demolition date as of Wednesday.
He also stated that engineers have expressed concern over the embankment on the property that’s near the creek.
“[An engineer] says we need to be concerned about what’s going to happen to the bank even though the house is gone because the bank is still going to be there and the creek is going to continue to eat it away,” Hindman said. “He said it might be a good idea to bring it to PennDOT because if it keeps eating away, it’s going to go after their bridge.”
He stated that it’s possible that PennDOT could engage in a future project to build the bank up and stabilize it.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.