New Albany prepares for new sewer plant

The New Albany Borough Council discussed preparations for the new sewer plant during its Wednesday meeting.

 Review File Photo

NEW ALBANY — New Albany Borough is a few steps closer to the construction of a new sewer plant within its municipality.

During the borough council’s Wednesday meeting, JHA Companies Project Leader Chad Reid discussed his engineering firm’s role with the sewer plant project. On March 16, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania awarded $198,900 to New Albany Borough through its LSA program for a new wastewater treatment plant.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.