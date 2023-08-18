New Albany prepares for new sewer plant

NEW ALBANY — New Albany Borough is a few steps closer to the construction of a new sewer plant within its municipality.
During the borough council’s Wednesday meeting, JHA Companies Project Leader Chad Reid discussed his engineering firm’s role with the sewer plant project. On March 16, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania awarded $198,900 to New Albany Borough through its LSA program for a new wastewater treatment plant.
On Wednesday, Reid showed his proposal for the plant’s design. He expressed that the project will move forward and start with permitting and planning before construction. He will also seek a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development to cover permitting and designs. He recently visited the borough with representatives from DCED and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. A survey of the sewer plant property was also completed last week.
“They went over what we need to do for the new sewer plant as far as planning [and] permitting,” Reid said.
On-lot systems
The borough currently has around four to five water customers with on-lot septic tanks that are not connected to the current sewer plant, according to Secretary/Treasurer David Hindman. As part of the project, an inspector would need to pump out the on-lot septic tanks. Hindman stated that its a decision made by the state’s “regulatory organizations.” On-lot systems need to be pumped out every three years and inspected by the sewer pumpers or a sewage enforcement officer.
Reid stated that inspections are necessary to ensure health and safety. In the past, he’s taken samples of drinking water that was contaminated with bacteria because sewage leaked into wells.
DEP would want on-lot sewage inspections and pumping ordinances in place, according to Reid. He brought an ordinance example that other municipalities use to show council members.
The borough is in the Chesapeake Bay watershed, which means aspects of the project may require state regulations, such as the Watershed Implementation Plan. WIP seeks to “restore and protect streams and rivers in Pennsylvania’s part of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed,” according to DEP’s website.
Equivalent Dwelling Units
The borough also seeks to clarify the definition of an equivalent dwelling unit for water and sewer billings. Hindman stated that Pennsylvania Rural Water Association defines it as a unit “made for one or more people to live in as a family.” The borough seeks to make a policy that would have people pay appropriate amounts. For example, a structure with three apartments would pay for three units. In about two weeks, the borough plans to conduct a survey that examines electric meters.
“They have three electric meters, they should be paying three fixed rates,” Hindman said.
He expressed that these efforts are underway to maintain quality services within the borough.
“We’re trying to keep the water system going and make sure everybody’s paying fair,” Hindman said. “For every electric meter, those people are paying a flat rate plus usage and that’s the way it should be with water and sewer.”
At its next meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 6, the council expects to examine and possibly update its ordinances to define EDUs and include on-lot sewer systems.
Sewer repairs
The borough also discussed repairs for the current sewer plant’s blower and generator. Officials purchased a new sewer blower that only lasted one month. It seized up because oil was only placed in one section when it needed to be applied to two. Hindman transported the new and old blowers to the makers near Philadelphia for repairs.
“I got information from them [on Wednesday] that says they can make one [new blower] out of the two for about $2,700,” Hindman said.
He stated that this would be a better alternate to a possible $5,000 fix and it would also come with a one-year-warranty. The plant’s generator had a transfer switch that was also fixed last month. As of Wednesday, the borough paid a $6,500 bill for its repair.
“It’s all set now, so that if the power goes off, it comes on automatically and it should be testing itself at 10 o’clock every Wednesday morning.”
Water
Hindman recently worked with a representative from Pennsylvania Rural Water to detect leaks within the borough. They found a significant water leak in an area near Ladds Creek that could be contributing to most of the overall leaks in the borough. The borough plans to dig up the area to repair the damage. During the council’s Aug. 2 meeting, Hindman stated that the borough is still losing about half of the water it purchases from Towanda Municipal Authority.
