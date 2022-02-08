NEW ALBANY BOROUGH — The New Albany Borough Council is taking the first steps towards acquiring a loan to cover a past repair project.
Council members made the approval to apply for a $45,000 loan from PS Bank at their meeting on Feb. 2.
The loan would cover payment for the emergency water repair that was completed in August 2021. Flooding in June 2021 caused damage to a water main near Wyalusing New Albany Road, according to Council Secretary/Treasurer Dave Hindman.
He said that the loan will be paid over 15 years with 2% to 3.25% interest to start and it can be adjusted every five years to a maximum of 4.5%.
The solicitor will advertise the ordinance to approve the loan that will be adopted at the next meeting on Feb. 16.
