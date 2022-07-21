NEW ALBANY — New Albany Borough will see a significant increase in its Act 13 funds this year, while sewer rate increases may be coming soon.
The borough has received $14,425.28 in Act 13 gas well funds, according to Secretary/Treasurer Dave Hindman. He made the announcement during the borough council’s Wednesday meeting. The amount is 72% more than what the borough received last year, he noted.
Act 13 creates an unconventional gas well fee or impact fee “to cover the local impacts of drilling,” which is then used to provide funds to local municipalities, according to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.
At its last meeting on June 15, the council discussed the possibility of raising sewer rates in the borough. At Wednesday’s meeting, Council President Michelle Dunham stated that this is due to the rising cost of supplies, parts and services. No decision has been made yet on implementing an increase.
Dunham stated that she will craft a resolution on the possible increase that will be voted on at the council’s next meeting on Aug. 3.
“It’s not something we want to do, but unfortunately we can’t fight what the world is doing,” she said.
