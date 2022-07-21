generic local

NEW ALBANY — New Albany Borough will see a significant increase in its Act 13 funds this year, while sewer rate increases may be coming soon.

The borough has received $14,425.28 in Act 13 gas well funds, according to Secretary/Treasurer Dave Hindman. He made the announcement during the borough council’s Wednesday meeting. The amount is 72% more than what the borough received last year, he noted.

