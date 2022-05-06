NEW ALBANY BOROUGH — The New Albany Borough Council received updated information regarding worker’s compensation policies.
The borough’s worker’s compensation insurance company, American Trust, made recommendations for the borough to consider, stated Secretary/Treasurer Dave Hindman at their April 20 meeting.
The company wants volunteers to sign a hold harmless agreement, which is designed to protect an entity from liability if someone is injured on the job.
“What I came to find out is that worker’s compensation insurance does not and never has covered volunteers,” said Hindman.
However, the borough does have an accident policy that will cover its volunteers, he stated.
He turned over the recommendations list to the insurance agents, who said not to worry about it unless they get back to him.
