NEW ALBANY BOROUGH — The New Albany Borough Council reported various damages to local street and infrastructure due to the recent flooding and are seeking financial and resource assistance for it.
Mayor Daniel Dunham III stated that he was completing forms of damage inventory on streets and bridges and the estimated costs of repairs at Wednesday’s borough council meeting.
Dunham reported that the borough had an emergency declaration on July 13 and that it will last for 30 days.
“An emergency declaration lifts some day-to-day responsibilities that we can do with emergency repairs and mitigations,” he said. “It also lifts some of the shackles of purchasing during an emergency.”
Council President Michelle Dunham said she has been in contact with Bradford County Planning Director Matthew Williams and will be reaching out to the Bradford County Commissioners for help.
She reported that the water main on Overton Road was exposed due to the recent storms and an engineer will have to examine it for potential repairs.
Many streets were flooded during the recent storms that included Railroad Street and Lawrence Street.
“The drain that comes down Lawrence Street is what floods Route 220 because the drainage up
there is so horrible,” she said.
On Wyalusing New Albany Road, a concrete manhole was three-fourths of the way undermined and a back flush pipe was twisted causing the borough to lose 25,000 gallons of water, according to Dunham.
She stated that engineers are inspecting the damages on Wyalusing New Albany Road and it will cost an estimated $40,000 to fix.
“The county is aware of this and that we do not have the money,” she said. “We are trying to get assistance with this.”
Dunham stated PEMA is busy assisting other communities with storm damage cleanup, so she is looking into county and state programs that might be able to assist the borough.
“We still have to get through hurricane season and it’s only July,” she said. “It’s very nerve-wrecking any time we get a storm.”
