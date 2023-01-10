New Albany seeks volunteers for stream maintenance

NEW ALBANY — New Albany Borough is seeking volunteers for potential stream maintenance to safeguard a newly constructed bridge.
Mayor Dan Dunham is looking for volunteers to help clear trees in Ladds Creek near the Fawcett Street bridge. Dunham made the announcement during the borough council’s Wednesday meeting.
“We need to get a crew working in the stream,” Dunham said. “Otherwise our new bridge is gonna look like it did in 2018.”
The Fawcett Street bridge sustained damage from uprooted trees that were in flooded streams during the 2018 flooding. The bridge was officially reopened in September 2022 after completed construction that included paving and guardrail installations.
Dunham stated that around 10 to 12 trees are down in the channel close to the bridge. He hopes that clearing the trees will help avoid possible damages to the borough’s bridges during future storms.
“When we wind up having a flood, all of [the trees] are going to go down and hit the bridge again,” Dunham said.
He stressed that any maintenance projects in the streams must be conducted safely, especially if people work with chainsaws in or near a body of water.
Dunham would also prefer to have more than one or two people to participate in the project.
Council President Michelle Dunham stated that any volunteers would have to do a waiver because the borough’s insurance only covers so much. She noted that finding volunteers has been difficult, but the borough is still hopeful to acquire some help soon.
On the issue of water drainage, Mayor Dunham stated that the borough is working with JHA Companies to acquire upcoming grants to pay for drainage construction. He hopes that improved drainage would further help the borough avoid severe flooding.
The borough council expressed their hope to get a plan for the stream maintenance project established in the spring.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
