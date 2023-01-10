New Albany seeks volunteers for stream maintenance

 Review File Photo

NEW ALBANY — New Albany Borough is seeking volunteers for potential stream maintenance to safeguard a newly constructed bridge.

Mayor Dan Dunham is looking for volunteers to help clear trees in Ladds Creek near the Fawcett Street bridge. Dunham made the announcement during the borough council’s Wednesday meeting.

