New Albany sees reduced water payments, bridge repaving

NEW ALBANY — New Albany Borough has lower water payments this month, along with public works to a local bridge and sidewalks.
The borough’s recent water payment of $2,779 is about $2,000 less than last month’s payment, according to Secretary/Treasurer Dave Hindman. He made the announcement during the borough council’s Wednesday meeting.
New Albany was experiencing high water losses and increased water bills due to leaks in the borough for many months. However, officials have been fixing leaks and usage has decreased recently.
“We can keep that up, we’ll make up a lot of ground quick,” said Hindman.
He added that sidewalk engineering was conducted near the U.S. Post Office and is now complete.
There has also been a finished second round of paving to the bridge on Fawcett Avenue, according to Mayor Daniel Dunham III. He stated that he is still waiting for guardrails to arrive and be installed to ensure the bridge’s completion.
