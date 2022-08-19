New Albany sees reduced water payments, bridge repaving

The New Albany Borough Council held its Wednesday meeting at the New Albany Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

NEW ALBANY — New Albany Borough has lower water payments this month, along with public works to a local bridge and sidewalks.

The borough’s recent water payment of $2,779 is about $2,000 less than last month’s payment, according to Secretary/Treasurer Dave Hindman. He made the announcement during the borough council’s Wednesday meeting.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.