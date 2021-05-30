NEW ALBANY — The New Albany VFW Post 384 held a Memorial Day service on Saturday that included the unveiling of a new sign that was made and designed by local students.
The ceremony started at 9 a.m. with about 50 people in attendance.
Kolin Kriner, the quartermaster of the New Albany VFW Post 384, said that the ceremony went very well and people were enthusiastic for the occasion.
“We had a flag draped over the sign so you couldn’t see it until the unveiling,” he said.
Despite it being a rainy day, Kriner said the rain held off for the ceremony with just brief moments of mist.
Kriner served in the Marines from 1987 to 1992 and sees the Memorial Day ceremony as a way for kids to recognize every soldier’s service.
“We had over 128 students participate for the VFW Remembrance project, which is outstanding,” said Kriner. “We have a bright future ahead of us if that many kids involve themselves in an art project for us.”
The project originated when VFW member George Weidle advocated for the backboard of the sign to be painted and designed.
VFW Post 384 worked with the Wyalusing Area School District to have their students make artwork that would be used for the backboard sign. From the entries, only five would be selected for the final design.
The five entries that were selected belonged to elementary school students Callen Pickett, Alysha Botts, Josie Ferris, Addison Vanderpool, and high school student Rebekah Newman.
The high school advanced art students who transferred the artwork to the board included Cora Elchak, Anna Kipp, Jaidyn Maddox, Haley McGroarty, Natalie Ohler, Rebekah Newman, Blythe Pennay, Cole Sutton, Sarah Watkins, and Rayne Wood.
The new sign displays artwork featuring images of American flags, a soldier saluting, and a bald eagle with an American flag in its talons as the central image.
“We came up with this project with Katrina and Joe McMahon,” said Weidle. “Everybody involved had something to contribute and it turned out wonderful.”
Katrina McMahon is a fifth grade teacher for the Wyalusing Area School District who helped coordinate the project with teachers and students.
McMahon said that over 115 of the artwork entries came from fifth and sixth grade and the high school.
McMahon wanted to give a special thanks to the Wyalusing Area School District, the VFW Post 384, elementary school art teacher Melissa Bennett, and high school art teachers Shauna Case and Brenda Kneller for all of their contributions.
All of the other entries were displayed in the VFW building for attendees to see after the ceremony.
Darwin Hatch is a VFW member who served in the Air Force from 1957 to 1977.
Hatch thought the artwork was great and felt happy that the next generation of kids are celebrating the holiday.
“These kids did a tremendous job and we appreciate it,” said Hatch. “It let’s me know that the young people still appreciate us.”
Michael Gregori, the commander of VFW Post 384, said Memorial Day offers moments of both remembrance and celebration.
“Today is meant to honor all of the men and women that fought and died for us,” said Gregori. “There’s a lot of people who came back from the wars, so now we can do things like today in peace and freedom.”
Gregori served in the Air Force from 1980 to 1984 and has been a member of VFW Post 384 for 15 years. This is his third year as the commander.
“We never thought there would be 128 kids doing this for us,” he said. “We are really proud of them and it’s just outstanding.”
Gregori said that VFW Post 384 will be donating $500 to the art classes of the Wyalusing Area School District.
