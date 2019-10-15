New Albany Volunteer Fire Company to host 6th annual production

A long-standing tradition in New Albany will be continued this year as the New Albany Volunteer Fire Department puts on another fundraising production at the New Albany Social Hall.
This year’s play is titled, “A Fractured Hee Haw,” and keeps up the “Fractured” named productions that the department has held each year.
A bag auction will be held at each show during intermission, along with a basket raffle to be drawn at the last performance on Nov. 23.
There will be shows at 7 p.m. on Nov. 16, 22 and 23 with a matinee showing at 2 p.m. on Nov. 17. The cost is $8 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under with an adult. Food and beverages will be available for purchase each evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.