NEW ALBANY BOROUGH — The New Albany Borough Council will be working through options dealing with municipal volunteers and worker’s compensation.
The borough’s worker’s compensation insurance company, American Trust, made recommendations for the borough to consider, stated Secretary/Treasurer Dave Hindman at their Wednesday meeting.
The company wants volunteers to sign a hold harmless agreement, which is designed to protect an entity from liability if someone is injured on the job.
Hindman stated that such an agreement would have volunteers be aware that they are not covered by any insurance, which is something he doesn’t agree with.
“My thoughts were always that if we have worker’s compensation insurance it should cover volunteers,” he said. “I would prefer that anytime we get volunteers that they are covered.”
He stated that he would speak with Gannon Insurance on Friday to further discuss the issue and a decision will be made in the near future.
