The Pennsylvania Office of Advocacy and Reform is beginning work on a plan to make sure decisions affecting residents at the local and state levels are based on trauma-informed principles.
To help guide this process, the office announced the launch of a volunteer think tank this week that includes a woman from New Albany.
Genevieve Dailey, a licensed professional counselor and a national certified counselor, brings 37 years of human services and mental health experience to the board, according to the Department of Human Services. Her past experience includes serving as mental health services director at Futures Community Support Services in Towanda, as special projects coordinator at the Behavioral Health Alliance of Rural Pennsylvania, and work providing trauma therapy through her private practice, Perspectives Counseling and Consulting, for the Abuse and Rape Crisis Center in Towanda and Sullivan County Victim Services in Laporte.
Dailey is one of 25 members on this think tank that was announced this week. Participants represents a variety of professional backgrounds, from human services and therapy to education, law enforcement and ministry.
“The people of Pennsylvania are compassionate, thoughtful and resilient. We take care of each other, and that drive to protect our families and our neighbors has never been more obvious than these past few months as we’ve bonded together to fight COVID-19,” said Wolf. “This group of experts, led by the Office of Advocacy and Reform, will build on this foundation to ensure that local and state government agencies use trauma-informed principles to guide all decisions that affect Pennsylvanians and that we continue to improve our systems that protect vulnerable populations. Thank you to these volunteers for their efforts to build a trauma-informed Pennsylvania.”
The effort is being carried out alongside the governor’s Reach Out PA: You Mental Health Matters effort, which involves multiple agencies to help reduce stigma associated with mental health while expanding resources and support. It was recently expanded to address the potential effects of COVID-19.
“Our work is more important than ever,” said Dan Jurman, executive director of the Office of Advocacy and Reform. “Every Pennsylvanian is experiencing trauma and toxic stress right now, affecting the behavioral health of each and every one of us.”
Think tank members will meet several times over the next few months, with discussions to not only guide state agencies and local governments, but also nonprofits across the commonwealth. A plan is expected to be unveiled in July. Think tank members will be able to continue service in an advisory role if they wish as the process moves forward to building a network of trauma-informed providers. Forty-three applicants who weren’t chosen to take part in the think tank will be able to help build the network.
“This current crisis has shown us all how vulnerable we are,” Jurman added, “This is our chance to eliminate stigma and misunderstanding and replace them with knowledge about how the brain works and empathy for each other to fundamentally change the way we approach trauma as a commonwealth.”
