CANTON — Canton School Board’s reorganization meeting went smoothly as there were no new board members and all offices were kept the same.
As part of the reorganization for the coming year, a temporary president had to be appointed. Eric Anderson nominated Gary Black, who presided over the brief beginning of the meeting. Anderson, with a second from Arica Jennings, moved to keep the board offices the same, with Judy Sourer as President and Bill Holland as Vice President. The offices were confirmed with unanimity, Ryan Allen was absent.
The board approved the board meeting calendar for next year. During discussion, Tom Resavage asked about having the meetings later in the day, as some constituents had told him they were unable to come due to meetings being held at 5 p.m.
Several board members acknowledged the concern. Superintendent Dr. Amy Martell noted that the school district often has after school events, such as the elementary school concert scheduled later in the night, and moving board meeting times back would conflict with that. Holland explained that “we can always change up the meeting time on the fly if we need.”
The meeting time was kept at 5 p.m.
Board secretary Mark Janone reported that the Bradford/Tioga Head Start came to the schools for a safety inspection. The representatives determined that the playground was in need of rubber mulch for proper safety precautions. The cost, approximately $1,349 will be covered fully by Head Start.
Martell also introduced a new security guard, Doug Filson. Filson is one of the new security guards from Standing Stone Security that will be stationed in the schools. Filson said he is excited to get to know people and looked forward to working at that night’s concert after the meeting. Several board members introduced themselves to Filson after the meeting.
Martell reported that she received a letter from a parent at North Cambria, the school Canton had recently beaten in the state football playoffs. The letter said that a player at North Cambria felt respect for Canton players. The player said he was impressed by their discipline and teamwork, and ended the letter wishing them good luck in the state tournament and wishing they would win the championship.
The Warriors’ send off to their game against Steelton Highspire is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Businesses on Main Street will be alerted by the high school and residents were encouraged to come out with signs along the sidewalk to wish the young footballers good luck in their semifinals game.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
