CANTON — Canton School Board’s reorganization meeting went smoothly as there were no new board members and all offices were kept the same.

As part of the reorganization for the coming year, a temporary president had to be appointed. Eric Anderson nominated Gary Black, who presided over the brief beginning of the meeting. Anderson, with a second from Arica Jennings, moved to keep the board offices the same, with Judy Sourer as President and Bill Holland as Vice President. The offices were confirmed with unanimity, Ryan Allen was absent.

