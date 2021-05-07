New banner program looking for more Bradford County Heroes

TOWANDA BOROUGH – New Bradford County Heroes banners are expected to start going up within the next two weeks, but Bradford County Veterans Affairs Director Pete Miller said there are still plenty available.
These banners will replace the military banners that have adorned Main Street and the John B. Merrill Parkway in Towanda Borough for the past seven years, and are ready to be retired due to the wear. However, by Thursday afternoon, Miller had only sold 142 out of the 220 banners he ordered for the program.
“I want to see all Towanda wrapped in blue and light blue here soon instead of just Main Street being done,” Miller said.
Unlike the veteran banners people have become accustomed to in the borough, the Bradford County Heroes banners will also recognize firefighters, police, EMS, health care workers, and other civilians who work on the front lines in the interest of public safety. Miller noted that 10 deputies with the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office are set to go up by the county courthouse, but hopes the program can bring in more non-military interest since it’s been lacking up to this point.
“We need nurses and doctors, EMTs, fire people,” he said.
And although these banners will be placed in the county seat, they are meant to recognize all of Bradford County’s heroes.
Previous banner prices were between $175 and $200, but Miller was able to get these banners from the same manufacturer for $60 a piece, which are then sold at cost.
“As you can see, it’s good quality stuff – nice and thick, it’s got the grommets and the whole nine yards,” he explained while showing a sample in his office. “These will wear just as good as the ones out there right now.”
For more information about ordering a Bradford County Heroes banner, visit bradfordco.org or call Miller at (570) 265-1704.
The old veteran banners will be available for pickup at the Towanda American Legion from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the first week of June.
