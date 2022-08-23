New beginnings at Bradford-Tioga Head Start

Every new program brings a new beginning for Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. This year is no exception.
Jody Thomas has retired as executive director of BTHS, and Wendy Swingle has stepped into fill the role in her place.
In her 28th year with BTHS, Thomas announced her retirement to staff in January and the search began for a new executive director. The BTHS board of directors did not have to look far; Swingle worked closely with Thomas for close to twenty years and the two were a matched team with the same mission and vision for the program as well as philosophies and integrity.
Swingle began her career with BTHS in 1993 as a teacher. She was promoted to education supervisor in 1998 and then to assistant director in 2004. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Mansfield University and her master’s degree in early childhood education from California University of Pennsylvania.
Her leadership within the program has overseen staff, safety, transportation, information technology, health, social services, and education. Swingle is known for her kind and caring spirit and for her love of people, especially children. Wendy extends her leadership beyond BTHS by serving on the Tioga County Partnership for Community Health and the Tioga Bradford Housing Authority.
After serving BTHS for 28 years, Thomas began to see that retirement was in the near future. Working with the board of directors to develop a succession plan, Thomas will continue to support BTHS in a part-time capacity for a few months to complete transition activities.
She earned her business administration bachelor’s degree with a minor in social work from Mansfield University. She continued her educational career by taking early childhood education coursework through Corning Community College and master’s level coursework in the UCLA Johnson & Johnson/Head Start Fellows program.
Thomas began in a then-newly created assistant director position at BTHS in 1994, under the leadership of Judy Hulslander, and she developed hiring/orientation practices, coordinated training/professional development, and completed policy development.
In 2004 Thomas began a journey as the program director after Peggi Yacovissi’s retirement, and was then promoted to executive director in 2014 when BTHS became the grantee for Head Start, Early Head Start, and PA Pre-K Count services.
This meant that the program no longer was under the umbrella of North Penn Comprehensive Health Services or the Laurel Health System. Under Thomas’ administration, the program established its own infrastructure for fiscal, human resources, payroll, information technology, safety, purchasing, and governance.
With these key staffing changes, Kim Sexauer has been promoted to assistant executive director for BTHS. Sexauer brings 17 years of early childhood experience to the position. She earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Mansfield University and came to BTHS as an education supervisor.
From there, she was promoted to project and partnership coordinator, where she learned the art of grant writing. She continued in that responsibility along with leading the education component when she was promoted to education/state coordinator. Sexauer has continued her education through professional development in grant writing, and completion of the Tioga County’s Leadership program.
