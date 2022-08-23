New beginnings at Bradford-Tioga Head Start

Pictured from the left: Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc.’s new assistant executive director Kim Sexauer, retired executive director Jody Thomas, and new executive director Wendy Swingle.

 Photo Provided

Every new program brings a new beginning for Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. This year is no exception.

Jody Thomas has retired as executive director of BTHS, and Wendy Swingle has stepped into fill the role in her place.