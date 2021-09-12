New bench memorializes Ed Bustin at Valley Youth Soccer fields

ATHENS TOWNSHIP – The Valley Youth Soccer grounds off of Wilawana Road now has a memorial for former Bradford County Commissioner Ed Bustin, who unexpectedly passed away in April of last year at the age of 59.
A ceremony to recognize the addition, a bench, was held Saturday as the organization’s teams took the fields for the first time to kick off the new season. The bench reads, “Cabinetworks Group Health and Safety Committee In Loving Memory of Ed Bustin.”
Denny Bell, Ed’s former co-worker at Masco (now Cabinetworks Group), said he had many fond memories of Ed both in and outside of the plant as he presented the bench to those in attendance.
“I didn’t play for Ed or coach against him, but I know he was passionate about soccer, work, and life in general,” Bell said. “My hope is that when people look at this bench and sit on it, they realize the bench is here as a lasting legacy and a tribute to a very good person.”
He credited the idea for the memorial bench to Margaret Bidlack, the plant’s environmental health and safety manager.
“She brought it to our safety committee and they really liked the idea,” Bell said. “They took it to our plant manager, Mark Ponzi, and he gave it the green light.”
The idea then went before the Valley Youth Soccer Association board, which was able to install a concrete pad and surrounding stone for the bench through the efforts and donations of Cass Doane Dozing (excavation), Custom Mix Concrete, and board member Henry Petry and his family.
Although Ed didn’t coach at the current Athens Township facility, Valley Youth Soccer Association President Kevin Hadlock said he had been a big part of the organization in the early 2000s.
“Ed’s grandkids will be able to sit on it and as they play at the facility, they can remember him in that way,” said Hadlock.
“His life was all about serving others,” Ed’s son Bill said, “and the amount of time he put in at VYSA and coaching the (Sayre) high school team, I couldn’t think of a better, lasting tribute than a bench right here at this facility.”
Bill also thanked Cabinetworks for the memorial.
