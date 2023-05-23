TROY — A new Bradford County Dairy Princess was crowned on Saturday.
The Bradford County Dairy Promotion Board held its 61st Dairy Princess Pageant in the historic halls of the Troy Sale Barn, where two young ladies from the Troy area were vying for the honor of serving as Dairy Princess.
The pageant itself was preluded with an ice cream social featuring a tub of vanilla ice cream donated by the Dairy Farmers of America co-operative. After, the crowd funneled into the seats of the arena to begin the pageant in earnest.
Bethel, Pennsylvania-native Natalie Grumbine served as the master of ceremonies for the day. Grumbine is the current Pennsylvania Alternate Dairy Princess and currently pursuing a career as a veterinary technician.
The pageant was also an opportunity for the county to say goodbye to its 2022/2023 Dairy Princess, Reidgebury-resident Rachel Jelliff, who’s term formally ends in June. Jelliff gave a speech thanking those gathered, her family in particular, for supporting her in her reign. She said she’d be retiring with a year of fond memories.
“The one promotion we did with kids at CHOP coloring with them, it’s something I’ll always look back at,” Jelliff recalled.
The two candidates to replace Jelliff were both from the Troy area. They each introduced themselves to the crowd, describing their backgrounds in the dairy industry and why they wished to pursue being crowned Dairy Princess.
“Growing up on a dairy farm really opened my eyes to the importance of dairy farming,” explained 18 year-old Meredith Cole, “It made me want to share information with the public.” Cole lives on the fourth-generation Braund Valley farms and is alive in 4H and FFA as well.
Haven Murray did not grow up on a farm, but described learning about dairy cows in FFA.
“My favorite Career Development Event in FFA is dairy judging,” said Murray. The 16 year-old said her experiences in FFA had led to her going out and pursuing the dairy life, leasing dairy heifers from a nearby farm and raising a market steer for showing.
Both candidates would go on to show the gathered crowd and visiting judges her original skit for teaching school children about dairy.
Cole’s chose to adapt the tale of Little Red Riding Hood, attributing a wolf prop’s physical features to the nutritional benefits of the vitamins in milk.
Murray’s skit was also an adaption of a classic children’s tale, which she titled “Brownielocks and the 3 milks.” In the sketch, Murray tasted milk-substitutes such as oat and soy before landing on whole cow’s milk and declaring it “just right.”
The girls unique experiences were also marked in their prepared speeches, with Cole detailing new best management practices used by farmers and contrasting them to farming of the past. Murray emphasized that a passion for the dairy industry can run through anyone, and talked about how many don’t appreciate the work farmers do.
While the judges deliberated, Dairy Promotion Board member Sara Jennings announced that the Board was awarding 3 scholarships for $850 dollars to different individuals pursuing education in dairy. She noted that there was no age limit to the scholarships, and could be given to college students or for something like learning quickbooks to help on a farm.
When the judges returned Grumbine announced that Meredith Cole would be crowned Bradford County Dairy Princess, with Haven Murray being her alternate.
As the pageant broke the girls were surrounded by well wishers including the visiting Sullivan County and Lycoming County dairy princesses. They will embark on a year of service around the county and parts of the state extolling the virtues of consuming “three a day of dairy” and promoting Bradford County’s homegrown dairy industry.
