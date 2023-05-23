TROY — A new Bradford County Dairy Princess was crowned on Saturday.

The Bradford County Dairy Promotion Board held its 61st Dairy Princess Pageant in the historic halls of the Troy Sale Barn, where two young ladies from the Troy area were vying for the honor of serving as Dairy Princess.

