Land use, building codes discussed in LeRoy Township
Review Photo/Matt Jennings

At the Monday LeRoy Township meeting, township secretary Ted Tomlinson announced the township’s building on Mill Street had been code inspected and passed. Future meetings will be advertised and held at the building.

The township decided to move forward with drawing up a legal agreement between it and the LeRoy Independent Baptist Church. The agreement will entail a swap of an eight-foot wide stretch north of the upper church with a similar strip behind the lower church. The LIBC had been attempting such a swap in order to build a safe egress point out of their back entrance. The proposal will be sent to the church board of trustees.

