At the Monday LeRoy Township meeting, township secretary Ted Tomlinson announced the township’s building on Mill Street had been code inspected and passed. Future meetings will be advertised and held at the building.
The township decided to move forward with drawing up a legal agreement between it and the LeRoy Independent Baptist Church. The agreement will entail a swap of an eight-foot wide stretch north of the upper church with a similar strip behind the lower church. The LIBC had been attempting such a swap in order to build a safe egress point out of their back entrance. The proposal will be sent to the church board of trustees.
It was noted that there are several “Watch Children” signs missing throughout the township. Secretary Tomlinson will order new signs to replace them.
A representative from Chesapeake Energy was contacted regarding the damage on Sunset Road by water trucks. Chesapeake will repair the road in accordance with their agreement with the township.
The township currently has $492,315.23 in the Act 13 Impact Fee account. The general fund checking account stands at $100,084.47, with the debit account at $1,828.30. Two investment CD’s at PLGIT contain $311,597.07 in total. The 72 month CD contains $234,023.16.
Next meeting will be the first held at the township building at the corner of Mill Street and Route 414, barring unforeseen circumstances.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
