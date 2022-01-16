The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is making a new round of Community Conservation Partnerships Program (C2P2) grants available. Counties, municipalities, pre-qualified land trusts, non-profits, and other eligible organizations may apply for the grants beginning Jan. 18. The grants are available for projects involving conservation, recreation, trail, and riparian buffer grants.
C2P2 grants have funded over 4,000 project across 20 years, according to State Senator Gene Yaw (R-23) who said “I strongly encourage eligible applicants in the five-county region I represent to apply for this funding as a way to improve and preserve our local recreational areas and further ensure that future generations have the opportunity to experience and enjoy their appeal.”
Applications will be accepted through Apr. 6. Online tutorials are available to aid eligible organizations in the application process at www.youtube.com/c/PennsylvaniaDCNR/videos?app=desktop
More information on the grant program can be found at www.dcnr.pa.gov/Communities/Grants/Pages/default.aspx
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.