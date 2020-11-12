New camera system eyed for Towanda SD busses

A new bus camera system is being looked at in the Towanda Area School District that could not only help with disciplinary issues, but also COVID-19 contact tracing.
During Monday’s school board meeting, Business Manager Doreen Secor said the need for a new camera system came to light as officials turned to video surveillance as part of the contact tracing process. The current video system, which is around 12 or 13 years old, requires school officials to physically remove the recorded media so they can review on a specialized player.
“Many times what has happened is that we bring it in and one of the cameras doesn’t work and, of course, its a camera that we need at that point,” Secor explained. “This new system, what that does is that it downloads the video as it (the bus) comes on school ground and then it comes on our server to be looked at without any reader basically at any time.”
To detect a non-working camera, officials currently have to hook a laptop into each of the 19 bus camera systems. The new surveillance system would more simply generate reports that district officials could review for any issues.
Another improvement that Secor highlighted is that the new camera system would provide six cameras per bus instead of the three provided with the current system. This includes a camera that would record activity in front of a bus, such as if a vehicle didn’t stop for its flashing lights while dropping off or picking up a student.
Secor noted that any video recorded by the camera system isn’t shared with anyone outside of the district and would only remain on the server for 30 days before it is overwritten.
“We don’t allow anyone else aside from our personnel to look at that information,” she said. “Parents ask all the time when they come in, if there is a situation between two students, and we do not allow any parents to come in and see that information. That is our information. The only time we’ve ever had to give it up is with CYS (Children and Youth Services) if there is an abuse case or something like that, and that would be more of a court order.”
Part of the $82,704 cost would be covered by an additional $46,039 the district has from Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency grant funding, with the remainder to be covered through capital reserve funds. The purchase will also include an annual $665 fee for the software. Previous PCCD grant money helped with the purchase of personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies, and laptops for remote learning, according to Secor.
The Towanda School Board is expected to vote on the purchase during another meeting on Monday.
