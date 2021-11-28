Newly reported confirmed cases decreased from 370 to 284 cases in recent week-to-week comparisons, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, while the state saw an increase of 32,136 to 32,662 cases.
The department’s Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard, which was updated on Friday, reflected statistics from between Npv. 19-25 in comparison to those between Nov. 12-18. Going back a week further, from Nov. 5-11, there was 277 new confirmed cases.
In addition, Bradford County has had 13 deaths related to COVID-19 since the start of November, which brings the total number of related deaths since the pandemic began to 136.
The county’s number of average daily COVID-19 specific hospitalizations increased from 43.1 in the previous seven-day period to 47.0 in the current seven-day period.
Pennsylvania has increased from 2,860.4 to 3,276.3 in the average daily COVID-19 specific hospitalizations.
The county’s percentage of hospital emergency department visits due to COVID-like-illness increased from 2% to 2.3%, while the commonwealth’s remained the same at 1.6%.
The average number of daily COVID-19 patients on ventilators decreased by 0.3, specifically from 5.6 to 5.3 in the county.
The commonwealth’s average number of daily COVID-19 patients on ventilators increased from 351.9 to 421.7.
The county currently has 54 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with 11 adults in the ICU and eight patients on ventilators, while there are 26 currently staffed adult ICU beds, according to the data dashboard.
In Pennsylvania, there are 3,465 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with 777 adults in the ICU and 450 patients on ventilators and there are 7,836 currently staffed adult ICU beds.
Bradford County had 10 new COVID-19 cases in children ages 0-4 from Nov. 10-16, with 109 cases in that age group since Aug. 16. Meanwhile, there has been 97 new COVID-19 cases in children ages 5-18 from Nov. 10-16, while a total of 504 cases in that age group has been recorded since Aug. 16.
The entire state has seen 1,336 cases of COVID-19 in children ages 0-4 from Nov. 10-16 and there have been 13,557 cases in that age group since Aug. 16. Pennsylvania also had 7,456 COVID-19 cases in children ages 5-18 from Nov. 10-16, while there have been 79,510 cases in that age group since Aug. 16.
In Bradford County, 21,561 of the county’s 60,323 residents have been fully vaccinated.
Pennsylvania has over 15.2 million vaccinations administered with over 6.5 million residents fully vaccinated.
