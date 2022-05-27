A man who is currently serving 20 years to life in New York state’s Auburn Correctional Facility for murder in the second degree faces a new round of charges in Bradford County related to a May 14, 2021 pursuit.
Lawrence Joseph Williams, now 41, led multiple police agencies on a high speed pursuit from Elmira to around the Valley, out to Nichols, and then through eastern Bradford County while wanted for the homicide of Christopher T. White in Elmira. Around two hours after the pursuit began, Williams’ black 2020 Chevrolet Malibu was stopped by a spike strip as he crossed into Wyoming County, and he was arrested after police found him walking near some homes with a backpack, according to court documents.
During the pursuit, Pennsylvania State Police said Williams ran multiple vehicles off of the roadway and endangered some of the responding officers.
Williams was initially found in possession of a ski mask after his arrest. A later search of his back pack and car uncovered marijuana, various baggies, suboxone packets, buprenorphine and naloxone packets, scales, a large sum of cash, drug paraphernalia, and a pink Taser.
Williams now faces the felony charges of aggravated assault – attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury to designated individuals; aggravated assault – attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with deadly weapon; fleeing or attempting to elude officer; manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; and intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered. Williams was also charged with the misdemeanors of marijuana – small amount personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and recklessly endangering another person along with the summary violations of driving at safe speed, reckless driving, and careless driving. These charges were filed Thursday.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 21 before Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.