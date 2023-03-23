HARRISBURG – With less than a month to go before the deadline for filing personal income tax returns, the Department of Revenue is reminding Pennsylvanians that there is a new state tax credit available that can help ease child and dependent care costs for working families.

Eligible Pennsylvanians can claim the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Tax Credit when they file their Pennsylvania Personal Income Tax Return (PA-40). This credit can range between $180 and $630, depending on your income level and the number of your dependents.