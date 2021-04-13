Guthrie will now have its COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Athens Township open today through Friday this week as the Pennsylvania Department of Health opens eligibility to all residents 16 years old and older.
“We need to maintain acceleration of the vaccine rollout, especially as case counts and hospitalization rates have increased,” Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday. “Therefore, just as President Biden has brought forward universal adult access to vaccines from May 1 to April 19, we are moving Pennsylvania’s timeline of universal adult access to April 13.”
Clinic hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Wednesday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the old Kmart located at 2900 Elmira St. A limited number of walk-ins will be allowed daily, but patients are still encouraged to make appointments, according to a news release sent out Monday from Guthrie.
Those 18 years old and above can schedule their appointments through eGuthrie, while those 16 and above can schedule appointments by calling (866) 488-4743. Parental consent is required for those under 18 years old, and can be provided by a parent at the clinic or by phone if the teen attends the clinic alone.
Guthrie offers the Pfizer vaccine since it is the only one with FDA approval for those who are 16 and 17 years old.
“Everyone needs and should be afforded the opportunity to access the vaccine as soon as possible,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “And, this change provides earlier access for many, including college students increasing the likelihood of completion of two-dose regimens prior to leaving campus for the summer. It also means simpler, streamlined operations for vaccine providers that no longer need to check eligibility of people making appointments.”
