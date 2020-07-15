New Covenant Academy Lions to return to the classroom

New Covenant Academy students will roar back into their halls this fall, according to an official announcement by the school released on Tuesday.
The Lions, who finished the 2019-2020 school year online along with all other Pennsylvania schools due to mandated closures because of the COVID-19 pandemic, are scheduled to return back to school on Aug. 20.
“We are proud of our success in distance learning this spring and we are reopening the school this fall with a classroom setup as close as possible to the previous norm,” says NCA headmaster Kjell Fenn. “Our inherently small school allows for proper safety measures to be easily incorporated into our system.”
New Covenant students will continue to have a full five-day a week schedule as they did prior to COVID-19 related closures, “but with the new health and safety plan in place,” according to Fenn.
Cathy Dunlap, a teacher at NCA, has been appointed as the school’s Health and Safety Coordinator.
“Mrs. Dunlap is responsible for making sure the school adheres to strict safety standards during the pandemic,” Fenn stated in the school’s press release.
Dunlap, a former paramedic, is no newcomer to handling health and medical emergencies.
“I experienced the SARS pandemic first-hand as an EMT,” she said. “Because of my history, I am committed to the students, families and staff to keeping them as safe as possible.”
Fenn told that NCA began creating its school safety pan in May, and that the plan now “includes communication with local and state authorities, increased signage and cleaning procedures throughout the school, and heavily scrutinized field trips and special speakers.”
Chapel services will still be held as part of the NCA curriculum “but with new protocols in place.”
Parents are asked to pack lunches for students as no hot lunches will be served at NCA this school year. Sealed food items like bags of chips, cartons of milk and prepackaged items like Hot Pockets and Lunchables will be available for purchase however.
Current athletic programs are scheduled to continue during the 2020 school year with options for virtual coaching and in-home drills for interested students.
Sports scheduled will be limited to the local geographic area and the number of students in the locker room will be limited, according to NCA officials.
