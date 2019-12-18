With carols, creativity and C.A.K.E New Covenant Academy “shared the Christmas spirit” with their community last week with a two-in-one holiday program.
Preschool and elementary school students started the pageant off with a play called C.A.K.E, the Christmas Acts of Kindness Experiment, which told the story of a class who was given homework over Christmas break, according to Marketing Director Amanda Miller.
Miller stated that the skit followed the students as they completed the assignment to share kindness over Christmas, a story chosen “with the intention of empowering children and their families to participate in the acts of kindness throughout the Christmas season” and showing “God’s kindness and how it ties directly into the Christmas story.”
New Covenant Academy High School Select Choir then shared a presentation of a musical program called “All is Well” and incorporated vocals, bucket drums and a special performance of “Christmas Canon” on the violin by ninth grade teacher Elaine Heck and students.
