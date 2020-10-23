Bradford County’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to date in has more than doubled over the past two weeks.
From when the Pennsylvania Department of Health recorded its first positive case in the county in March until its reporting on Thursday, Oct. 8, the county had been home to 250 confirmed cases. On Thursday, two weeks later, the DOH reported that the county confirmed COVID-19 total had increased by 270. One-hundred-forty-three of these cases were recorded in the past week, and 55 were from the previous two days.
Thursday’s reporting also included the county’s ninth COVID-19 death, which the COVID-19 dashboard shows happened Oct. 16.
The DOH’s nursing home or personal care home data shows that five Bradford County facilities have been impacted by the virus to date. Since Tuesday’s reporting, 16 new cases have been reported among residents and two among staff. Wednesday’s reporting also updated the number of deaths attributed to nursing or personal care homes from two to four.
According to Bradford County Manor Administrator Jim Shadduck, the facility has had six new confirmed cases among residents and four new cases among staff this week. Twenty-nine residents have recovered since the outbreak first began last month and 26 other residents are expected to soon join them. Of the 47 staff that have tested positive to date, Shadduck said 34 have recovered.
The DOH continues to stress the importance of regular mask wearing in preventing the spread of COVID-19. Officials encourage people to also regularly wash their hands, wear masks where it is difficult to maintain social distancing, and stay home if they experience symptoms such as fever or chills, a cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, congestions or sore throat, nausea, or diarrhea.
