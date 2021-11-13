Friday’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health showed that Bradford County has nine more confirmed COVID-19 cases when comparing the periods of Nov. 5 to Nov. 11 and Oct. 29 to Nov. 4. However, overall percent positivity was lower and so were average daily hospitalizations, average daily patients on ventilators, and percentage of emergency room visits due to the virus.
There were 263 new confirmed cases between Nov. 5 and Nov. 11, while there were 254 the seven days prior. Meanwhile, percent positivity decreased from 16.2% to 15.2%. Average daily ventilator use by COVID patients decreased from 6.3 to 6.1, while the percentage of COVID-related emergency room visits went from 2.9% to 2.4%.
According to the Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard, as of midnight Thursday Bradford County had 36 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with seven of those patients in the intensive care unit and six on ventilators.
There were 23 confirmed COVID-19 cases among the county’s children 0 to 4 years old between Nov. 3 and Nov. 9, and 87 among those 5 to 18.
As for vaccinations, 21,292 the county’s approximate 60,000 residents are fully covered while 3,552 have received boosters since Aug. 13.
Earlier this week, the Department of Health made available information about schools participating in its voluntary COVID-19 testing program, although the list didn’t include any from Bradford County. Statewide, the department reported that 424 schools were taking part in the program, with 148 actively testing and 276 – including Sullivan County’s elementary and high school – in the onboarding process.
As the program moves forward, additional school-level data will be made available such as the total number of positive cases and the number of tests conducted. Information will be updated on Wednesday of each week.
“We want to remind school officials across the state that the onboarding process is fluid, so schools can opt into the program at any time throughout the school year by submitting a Statement of Assurances form to the department,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said.
