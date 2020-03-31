BRADFORD COUNTY — The new deadline to change party affiliation or register to vote in Pennsylvania is now May 18 according to Bradford County Director of Elections Renee Smithkors.
The original primary election was slated for April 28 but was postponed until June 2 after Governor Wolf signed a bill into law postponing the election. Those wishing to participate in the primary election or change their party affiliation must do so by May 18. Postmarks are no longer permitted.
One may register online at www.register.VotesPA.com or contact the Election Bureau by calling (570) 265-1717 to request a registration form. Voters who wish to vote by mail can also do so by applying at www.VotesPA.com/ApplyMailBallot or by calling the aforementioned number. The last day to apply for mail-in ballots is now May 26.
