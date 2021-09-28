When “The Ghost and Molly McGee” premiers Friday evening on Disney Channel, the spirit of Towanda will be there.
“The Ghost and Molly McGee takes place in the fictional midwest town of Brighton, which was inspired by the many weekends and summers co-creator Bob Roth spent in the Towanda area growing up.
The show is centered around eternal optimist Molly, who meets a grumpy ghost named Scratch when her family moves into an old house. Although Scratch tries to scare Molly off with a curse to haunt her for the rest of her days so he can remain in the house alone, it backfires. Instead, she thinks they are now best friends since “you’re going everywhere I go and doing everything I do.”
Roth, a native of Ithaca, would frequently visit the home of his grandparents John and Julie Coleman outside of the Monroeton area.
The town’s Caribou Club is reminiscent of the Towanda Elks Club where his grandfather would take him on Saturday nights.
“He’d have a beer and chat with his friends and I’d get french fries and watch the Yankees or Phillies game on the TV,” Roth remembered.
“I have vivid memories of seeing parades in Towanda,” he continued. “We have a few parades in our first season that are small-town parades with humble floats, not Rose Bowl parades. I had vivid memories of that Elks Club. … It’s those small-town, quirky characters that we’ve inhabited the world of Brighton with. A few of them are based on people I have vivid childhood memories of. Towanda is definitely living through Brighton.”
Roth made weekend and summer visits to his grandparents’ home for around 10 years in his youth. Then his grandfather passed away when he was 12 or 13 years old and his parents moved his grandmother to Ithaca with them.
“I haven’t been to Towanda for many years now, but I still carry the warm, golden memories of my time there,” Roth said. This includes seeing movies at the Keystone Theatre and visiting a newsstand on Main Street every Sunday.
“He’d let me pick out one comic book as he picked up The Daily Review and the New York Times, or maybe it was the Daily News – I don’t remember which,” he said. “I’d get to pick out one comic book, or if I was really good that weekend I’d get to pick out two. I have really formative memories of my time in Towanda there. They were really special times.”
Roth traces the start of his career in entertainment to his junior year at Cornell University, when he came across an ad in Premiere magazine for a summer production workshop at the University of Southern California.
“I thought, that sounds like a fun way to spend six weeks of my summer. I signed up for it, I met my writing partner (Bill Motz) there. That was 31 years ago and we’ve been writing and producing since,” Roth said. “I don’t really have a tough story of paying my dues. We gelled together really quickly and sold our first script to Disney almost 30 years ago. It was a show called ‘Darkwing Duck.’”
Since then, Roth has enjoyed a career that brings something different every day – and especially with “The Ghost and Molly McGee,” has proven to be very fun.
“There are no work days. … Some days we’re working with our writers, crafting stories. Other days we’re at a sound mix adjusting levels on an episode, making everything come out perfectly. Other days we’re talking to Mercury Film Works, our animation studio in Canada, helping them figure out what to do with little details of the animation. Other days we’re working with our story board artists on story boards. Every day is a unique journey,” he explained.
Although “The Ghost and Molly McGee” is just days away from premiering, the idea came to Roth around 14 years ago.
“As (Motz) recalls it, I walked into the office and said, ‘I have an idea for a show.’ All we had was the scene that you see in the very first episode where Scratch puts a curse on Molly and she turns it around,” he said. “ … That’s all we had and it wasn’t until we started digging into it a few years later that we realized it’s the story of our friendship. Bill is an extrovert and optimist and a happy-go-lucky kind of guy. I tend to be an introvert, pessimist. I’m happy to be left alone. Once we had that revelation that he’s Molly and I’m Scratch, everything just flowed out from there.”
Roth hopes parents can watch the show with their children and laugh, and be caught off guard at times with how poignant the show can be.
“The Ghost and Molly McGee” premiers at 9:35 p.m. Friday on Disney Channel and the second episode will follow in its regular time slot at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The first five episodes will be available on Wednesday, Oct. 6 on Disney+.
The show has already been picked up for a second season.
