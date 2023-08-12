Northeastern Pennsylvania has a rich and unique history, and David Heineman is out to document it.
Heineman, a professor of communication studies at Bloomsburg University, said the beauty of the area instilled in him a drive to delve into its history.
“I’ve lived here 15 years and this area has such a unique story,” Heineman recalled, “It wasn’t until I was diving into the project that I discovered my grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather all lived in Taylor, Pennsylvania and worked in the coal mining industry there. So I learned I actually had roots and a deeper connection to the area.”
That project, which took a year of production to complete, is Taylor’s historical documentary NEPADOC. The film is a true indy project, with a tiny budget and just a handful of crew members. It works to document as Heineman put it, “the boom and bust cycle of development in our area” and its lasting legacy today.
What sets NEPADOC apart though, is the medium it presents itself in. The film is totally non-verbal. There’s no accompanying voiceover to the images on the screen.
“We think it makes its own arguments and presents ideas to the audience,” he claimed “and allows the audience to close the gap.”
The film is instead scored with music meant to punctuate its own themes and provide a contrast to the rugged naturalism on the screen.
Existing media surrounding our area and many like it focus too much on numbers and output, according to Heineman.
“A lot of the history is industrial history, how much coal was harvested each year. That’s not really as connected to people’s lives as it should be,” he explained.
The film is Heineman’s debut feature film, and is intended to highlight NEPA’s history, stretching back to lumber booms of the 18th and 19th centuries, coal booms in the 19th and 20th centuries, and ends present day with a look at the natural gas industry.
The film looks to show the environmental and social impacts such a cycle can have on an area such as ours, which can become reliant on these methods of resource extraction.
Heineman said the film is meant to show the highs and lows of this cycle, and features a number of historical sites from old anthracite processors in Scranton to the broken ruins of Austin Dam.
“I’ve heard so many stories from people. Talking about labor struggles and town growth but also towns vanishing from the map,” he noted.
These stories were gathered as part of the extensive research regarding the project, according to Heineman. He spoke at length with curators at several museums including Taber Museum in Williamsport, the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum in Ulysses, and the Pennsylvania Anthracite Heritage Museum in Scranton, among others.
These conversations provided a better understanding of places like Laquin and Masten, two lumber towns that lost all or nearly all their populations when their natural resources dried up. References to the modern equivalent to those ghost towns, Centralia, are also in the film.
Though NEPADOC holds strongly to its geographic roots, Heineman says the film is designed to appeal to a whole host of viewers, not just NEPA locals.The film attempts to highlight “how industry, environment, and identity have intersected in ways that are recognizable by any audience.”
“I’ve had a bunch of different reactions by people coming out of the theater,” he recollected.
This piece that combines deep history with modern reflections is currently making rounds through theaters and film festivals across the state.
One such screening will take place at the Rialto Theater in Canton. The old theater that was first constructed in 1912 feels like a natural home for the movie, given Canton’s own relation to the subject material. The town’s own turbulent history with neighboring Minnequa Springs and Barclay Mountain will add their own flavor to the viewing.
NEPADOC will be showed Aug. 27 at 2 p.m. at the Rialto Theater. Tickets can be purchased at cantonrialto.org or at their box office.
Those wishing to learn more about NEPADOC, its production, and its creator David Heineman can visit nepadoc.com.
