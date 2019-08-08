New downtown parking garage to be fully functional this week

TOWANDA BOROUGH — Towanda Borough Manager Kyle Lane announced that the borough’s new downtown parking garage was one piece of technology away from being fully functional in the borough’s regular monthly meeting on Monday evening.
Lane explained to the council that a piece of the computer that will allow the 200 space parking garage’s gates to work properly did not arrive on Monday unexpectedly. But on Wednesday, Lane said that the final piece was in and that the borough could start issuing permits to park on the upper two levels of the garage as soon as today.
In anticipation of the new garage’s functionality, the borough also approved councilman Keith Long to serve as the borough’s parking enforcement officer in Monday’s meeting. The borough is aiming to enforce parking on streets in the borough more stringently to nudge people to park in the new garage. Some in the borough may have noticed his presence lately, as he was issuing warnings to those in violation of the borough’s parking rules. Towanda Borough Police Chief Randy Epler said in the meeting that he had received multiple calls from people worried about Long taking pictures of license plates for the warnings.
Long’s position will be part-time and he will be paid $15 an hour.
Lane also said in the meeting that issues with the drainage in the garage had been properly addressed.
In construction, the drains for the garage were installed a couple feet off from where they were supposed to be installed and as a result not all water was drained and would require infrequent maintenance to fully drain. The construction team installed PVC piping in the floors of the garage to funnel water to the proper areas, according to Lane.
The borough is using a state grant worth more than $4 million to pay for the $4,218,000 project.
Kali’s Mission provided an update on their cat trapping program to the council in the meeting as well. Recently, volunteers encountered a kitten that was shot with a BB gun while conducting their trapping in the Third Ward.
According to a press release from the organization, the injured kitten was four months old and was taken to the Towanda Creek Animal Hospital by Kali’s Mission and You Too Animal Rescue for evaluation. There, Dr. Amanda Berry found that one of the kitten’s back legs were paralyzed. The kitten survived and ended up in a forever home the next day, but will require special care for the rest of its life.
Epler added that Towanda Borough police had investigated who had shot the kitten and has charged them with a felony following their investigation. Gary and Charlotte Parks, who operate Kali’s Mission, said that the Towanda Animal Creek Hospital did not charge them for the medical treatment of the kitten.
