As I drove through the Endless Mountains this summer for the first time, I couldn’t help but admire the exquisite landscape. There’s something about rural living that has always intrigued me.

It’s quite the opposite (in nearly every way) of my hometown in Bethlehem, Pa. I knew when I decided to make this area my new place of employment it would be a slight culture shock, but one I am wholeheartedly embracing.

