As I drove through the Endless Mountains this summer for the first time, I couldn’t help but admire the exquisite landscape. There’s something about rural living that has always intrigued me.
It’s quite the opposite (in nearly every way) of my hometown in Bethlehem, Pa. I knew when I decided to make this area my new place of employment it would be a slight culture shock, but one I am wholeheartedly embracing.
Please allow me to introduce myself. My name is Dante Terenzio, and I will succeed Matt Hicks as Editor-in-Chief of the Daily and Weekend Review.
I’ve been in the newspaper industry for nearly two decades. My background is in sports reporting, web production, copyediting, and page design. I started in the business right out of high school in 2003 as a sports stringer and pagination clerk for the Scranton Times-Tribune. After years of covering local sports, I switched to the web as the producer of varsity570.com.
From there, I made the move to the fast-paced Lehigh Valley and The Morning Call. I hold Bethlehem close to my heart because it’s also where I met my lovely wife, Lindsay, and saw the birth of our two sons Roman, 2, and Marco, 1.
Fast forward to now, and after a few rewarding meetings with publisher Kelly Luvison, I’m thrilled to say the Daily Review is my new home.
Coming in, my only real connection to the area is wrestling. As a varsity head coach for the past 14 years at two different high schools (Western Wayne and Bethlehem Freedom), my teams traveled to the always-tough Dandy Mini-Mart Duals to take on the likes of legendary coach Bill Sexton and his Black Knights.
I’ve had my battles with coach Sexton, but, sure enough, contributed to a few of his nearly 700 wins.
While I’ll undoubtedly miss coaching, and of course writing about the wide world of sports, I am excited to make an overdue transition to leading a news room filled with young, talented reporters.
What I know so far is our readers in Bradford County are dedicated to local news and we will certainly drive as much of it as possible. Please feel free to send any and all bits of local information our way. We will happily hear your story.
Should you see me wandering the town, stop and say hello, and perhaps tell me a fun fact about Bradford County. You’ll most likely catch me indulging in a wing night (Woody’s Ale House wings are fantastic!), playing a set of tennis, or digging into the local history books at the public library. Now that you know me, I look forward to meeting our newspaper’s devoted readers.
MEET THE STAFF
ERIK BERGGREN Assistant Editor
Berggren joined The Daily Review in March of this year, taking on the role of assistant editor. Prior to coming to The Review, he worked as a staff writer and weekend editor for The Morning Times in Sayre.
Berggren has about seven years of experience in the newspaper industry, having first entered the field in 2015 as a copy editor at the Tri-Town News in Sidney, N.Y.
Before moving to Bradford County, he previously held the positions of assistant editor at The Reporter in Delhi, N.Y. and creative services assistant at The Daily Star in Oneonta, N.Y.
In his free time, Berggren enjoys traveling and exploring the outdoors, reading fantasy and science fiction novels, and watching sports — especially soccer, which he has also been known to play, coach and officiate.
Editor’s Note: Berggren is an incredible asset to our newsroom. He is a five tool employee with a broad skill set in reporting, writing, editing, paginating, and designing.
PHILIP O’DELL Staff Writer
O’Dell was born and raised in Elmira, N.Y. and graduated from Southside High School in 2011.
He then went on to receive his Master’s degree from Emerson College in Boston, Mass. in 2018.
Since joining the news team in May of last year, O’Dell has covered a variety of subjects such as public festivals, town meetings, and political events.
When he’s not exploring Bradford County searching for good feature stories, O’Dell spends his downtime checking out natural parks and historical sites throughout the Twin Tiers.
Editor’s Note: O’Dell is a workhorse who is passionate for bringing our readers interesting local features. Breaking news, events, meetings — O’Dell is on it.
MATT JENNINGS Staff Writer
Jennings began reporting for The Daily Review in November. Over the past few months, he has also served as a paginator of both The Review and Farmer’s Friend newspaper.
Before coming to The Daily Review, Jennings was a correspondent reporter at the Canton Independent/Sentinel.
While attending Mansfield University, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Geography, Jennings worked as a reporter and sports editor of the student-run newspaper, The Flashlight.
Jennings currently lives on a farm in Canton with his fiancée and their dogs. He hopes to bring his love for agriculture, the environment and his community to every story he writes for our newspaper.
Editor’s Note: Anything agriculture related, Jennings is our guy. He knows the area as well as any local, and is passionate about producing great content for our weekly Farmer’s Friend, which runs on Fridays.
RYAN SHARP Sports Editor
Sharp’s goal is to create the best possible local sports content for readers to enjoy. He is excited for the opportunity to work as the sports editor of The Daily Review and tell stories the local teams and athletes have to offer.
Sports writing has been Sharp’s passion for a long time. For the past year, he has served as the associate editor of The Morning Times. Prior to that, he was the sports editor at the Leader Times in Kittanning, Pa. from October 2020 until June of 2021.
Sharp graduated from Danville High School in 2016 before getting a Bachelor’s degree in sports journalism from Arizona State University.
When he’s not at work, Sharp enjoys watching the NFL and playing golf.
Editor’s Note: Sharp is another youthful, energetic writer here at The Daily Review. His love for sports is apparent, and is excited for the upcoming high school season to begin in August.
