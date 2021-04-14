SAYRE — The Sayre Borough Council held a workshop meeting on Monday, with some council members attending in-person and others joining via Zoom.
After the approval of park use for several programs and events this summer, the first order of business was an update on the proposed purchase of a new aerial fire truck.
Mayor Henry Farley explained that they have sought quotes and proposals from two different manufacturers, and requested that each manufacturer review the other’s specifications to ensure that an accurate comparison can be made. Comparisons are also being made between the cost of a rear-mount truck, as is currently owned by the borough, and a mid-mount truck.
Farley stated that while both manufacturer’s have been “acting in good faith,” one has been quicker and more responsive than the other. He raised the question of a deadline for final proposals.
“We don’t want to drag this out any further,” said Farley, “but we also don’t want to rush to make a decision.”
Council member Cori Belles suggested a deadline of Friday, April 23, in order to allow a decision to be made before the next council meeting on April 28.
Chief Daniel Reynolds gave the police department report, indicating that they have “had a fairly busy month.” He cited narcotics in the Valley as one rising concern.
While narcotics are nothing new, the amounts are on new levels, according to Reynolds.
“We have probably taken, I’d say approximately $30,000 to $40,000 worth of methamphetamine off the streets (in the last few months),” said Reynolds. “And probably close to $15,000 to $20,000 in cash.”
When asked how the legalization of recreational marijuana in New York State will affect the Valley, Reynolds said he does foresee a rise in arrests.
In Reynold’s report, Belles noticed a 40 percent increase from last month in school resource officer calls, which the chief explained was due to a number of smoking violations involving vape.
Council member Jessica Meyer inquired about the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program. Reynolds responded that he heard unconfirmed rumors that the program will not be run next year, but speculated about the possibility of a replacement program.
Meyer went on to suggest the potential of a partnership between Guthrie and the high school to educate on the harm caused by drug abuse.
“I know when I was in school there was an impactful presentation that they did on the effects of (drugs),” said Meyer. “It was when there was a lot of meth stuff happening in the area and I just remember that really sticking with me.”
Meyer envisions this presentation to not only include information on meth and marijuana, but also nicotine and other vape chemicals. The concept is going to be looked into further.
