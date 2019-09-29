Quigley Aviation, the flight school that began contracting with the Bradford County Airport at the start of the year, has “all but stopped” its work at the Towanda Township facility citing an insufficient demand for flight training in the area, according to airport Manager Kerry Spaulding.
Owner Ryan Quigley, whose flight school is based out of the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport, submitted the lone proposal that was approved by a largely revamped authority board in January.
In late 2018, the airport’s flight school was suspended over liability concerns after Spaulding discovered that its operators were listed as county employees under the airport’s insurance when they were not. Because of this discrepancy, the flight school’s instructors were underinsured for the use of the two planes that the county owned at the airport, which were often used.
Now, those two planes are going up for sale.
According to a legal notice, the airport authority is currently welcoming bidders on the 1976 Piper Archer and a 1983 Cessna 152. A deadline for bids is 5 p.m. on Oct. 30 and should be sent to the Bradford County Courthouse, 301 Main Street, in Towanda and should be directed to Chief Clerk Michelle Shedden, who is the chairman of the Bradford County Airport Authority.
For more information, visit bradfordcountyairport.com or call Spaulding at (570) 265-4900.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.