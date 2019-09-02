A new study by Gas Buddy shows that Pennsylvania hovers near the national average when it comes to how many hours of labor it takes to fill up one’s car.
The study took a different approach to gas price comparisons in the interest of Labor Day. Instead of just looking at the price per gallon, it took into account the median wages per state as documented by the U.S. Department of Labor as of May 2018, and then used that information along with the average price of gasoline per state to calculate the amount of work hours that are required per year to cover one’s annual gasoline costs.
Generally, the northeastern part of the country was shown to be more favorable, with Massachusetts bringing in the least amount of work hours required with 66.8 per year and Connecticut close behind with 70.6 hours.
Pennsylvania came in with 86.6 hours, which was just below the national average of 88.9 hours. Neighboring New York state averaged out to 73.8 hours.
Nevada topped the list with 107.7 hours with Montana and Idaho close behind with 107.4 and 107.1 hours, respectively.
Overall, Gas Buddy said gas prices should be about 30 cents lower this Labor Day than last year, and at their third lowest level when looking at the past decade.
“While it feels nice to have seen gas prices fall so substantially into the last leg of the summer driving season, we wanted to see how motorists in each state may have to work more or less to fill their tanks. This study was an interesting reminder that how much time one spends to pay for gasoline varies drastically and that motorists can lessen the burden by locating low priced stations,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Rural communities oftentimes have wages that are lower than urban areas, while also having to commute longer distances with little to no mass transit. The northeastern U.S. generally has gas prices at or slightly higher than the national average, but commuters have many more options than driving their cars, which are also generally smaller than the vehicles found in rural communities.”
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Pennsylvania’s median hourly wage across all occupations was $18.49, while the U.S. Census Bureau lists Bradford County’s at $17.43.
The county’s regular grade gasoline prices, as reported on Gas Buddy, ranged from $2.69 to $2.85 per gallon. The lowest prices in different parts of the state ranged from $2.36 to $2.43 per gallon.
AAA reported that Friday’s state average gasoline price was $2.731 per gallon.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, gasoline prices can vary based on a number of factors. More than half of the cost is due to the price of crude oil, while a little more than 15% is due to federal and state taxes, around 13% to the cost of refining and doing business, and 12% to 13% for distribution and marketing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.