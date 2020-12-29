TOWANDA TOWNSHIP – A new group is taking shape in Bradford County, spurred by concerns that constitutional rights are being eroded.
On Saturday, the group – which hasn’t yet selected a name – will be holding the Bradford County Freedom Rally on the grounds of the Bradford County Airport in Towanda Township.
According to Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko, the group is expecting a large turnout of residents and representatives from local businesses. The event will feature a number of speakers from the local and state level along with former Trump Administration Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, who will be joining the event via satellite.
“It will be outside so we can keep our distance,” McLinko noted.
The event will also offer refreshments, a shuttle service from the parking area, and pyrotechnics with the performance of the “Star Spangled Banner.”
“There’s just a lot of people who want to talk about the Constitution,” McLinko said.
He invites people to bring their “flags, patriotism and lawn chairs.”
The Bradford County Freedom Rally will take place from noon to 2 p.m., but will start welcoming guests at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. While there, people will be able to sign up for the new group, which McLinko said will be deciding on a name and unveiling a Facebook page soon.
“I think people will find it will be a terrific and patriotic event,” said McLinko.
