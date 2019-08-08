As grandparents find themselves stepping up to raise their grandchildren more and more due to drug-related deaths, Pennsylvania’s Department of Human Services and Aging have unveiled a new resource that can help.
The KinConnector helpline went into service at the beginning of this month, connecting families with a variety of resources from parenting advice to locating physical and behavioral health services, to school enrollment, support groups, health, financial and legal services. KinConnector staff, or Navigators, can even help families apply for federal, state and local benefits.
“Like other states, Pennsylvania is in the midst of one of the worst public health crises of our generation and now, as addiction and substance abuse continues to impact families across the state, grandparents are on the front lines of the epidemic,” said state Sen. Gene Yaw, whose office highlighted the program in a press release Wednesday. “KinConnector will help further ease the burden on these families and provide them with additional tools and resources.”
Assistance is available from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, by calling 1-866-KIN-2111. Additional information can be found by visiting www.dhs.pa.gov.
