New banners will soon grace the streets of Towanda honoring Bradford County locals who have served in the United States armed services or as a first responder.
During a Thursday Bradford County Commissioners meeting, Bradford County Director of Veteran’s Services Pete Miller stated that new Hometown Heroes banners are now available for purchase.
Hometown Heroes banners can now be purchased in recognition of not only veterans or active duty members of the military but also any local firefighters, fire police or EMS personnel.
The banners will display the name and photo of the person they honor and will replace the current Hometown Heroes banners that have hung in Towanda for at least five years, according to Miller.
Miller stated that the new banners will be hung by Memorial Day.
While the banners will be displayed in Towanda, any Bradford County local is welcome to buy a banner, as Miller explained that though many local municipalities run their own Hometown Hero banner programs this gives individuals in municipalities that don’t have their own programs “the opportunity for them to highlight their special veteran or service personnel.”
Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko added that Towanda’s Hometown Hero banner program gives county residents an opportunity to honor their loved ones in the county’s seat if they choose.
“(It’s a) great program and great recognition for all those who have served and continue to serve … it’s a great opportunity to recognize the sacrifices that they have made and continue to make,” said Bradford County Commissioner Daryl Miller.
Pete Miller stated that only 220 banners will be available and that he “expect(s) them to sell pretty quickly.”
Miller added that the price of the banners has been “greatly reduced” since last time they were sold and that they are now available for $60 per banner.
The last day to apply for the purchase of a Hometown Hero banner will be April 25. Applications are available on the Bradford County website as well as through the Towanda American Legion and Towanda VFW or by contacting Miller at 570-265-1704.
Anyone interested in sponsoring banners are also encouraged to contact Miller.
All banners currently hanging will be taken to the Towanda American Legion during the first or second week of June where families can pick them up between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., according to Miller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.