A new law has been enacted to make mental health services easier to access in the commonwealth.
Gov. Tom Wolf signed Act 76 of 2022 into law Wednesday, which was formerly known as House Bill 2419. The law will allow for the expanded use of telehealth technology in the treatment of mental health patients. It also removes the statutory requirement of 50% of on-site psychiatric time. The Department of Human Services can now have more flexibility in issuing waivers to accommodate individual clinics in providing mental health services virtually.
State Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) sponsored the bill and advocated for its passage to make treatment more accessible, especially during difficult times such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We learned during the pandemic that mental health patients can be treated just as effectively through telemedicine, and this new law now makes that option more available to clinics and doctors,” said Pickett. “This legislation grew out of a concern expressed by a rural constituent of mine seeking mental health services. It is another example of how a local issue can result in positive change across the Commonwealth.”
Telemedicine can help patients with special requirements, including young people, minority populations and the elderly, especially those in rural areas or with limited transportation options, Pickett stated.
The act will also help outpatient psychiatric clinics meet the growing demand for services and try to fix the current shortage of in-person psychiatric time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.